InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.8 days.

OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IIPZF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.