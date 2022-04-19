Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 156,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,373. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.