Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.90) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($3.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.49) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.39) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.90 ($3.12).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

