Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPI. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

