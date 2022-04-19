Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

