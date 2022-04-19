Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
