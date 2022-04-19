Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.95. The company has a market cap of £296.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.26.

In other Invesco Bond Income Plus news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 3,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,220.92).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

