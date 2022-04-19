Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $103.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

