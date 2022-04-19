Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Invesco by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

