Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
