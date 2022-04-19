Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 97,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.