Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report $22.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.72 million and the highest is $23.04 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.72 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.65 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $101.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Investar stock remained flat at $$18.72 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

