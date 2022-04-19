Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Investar stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last three months. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Investar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
