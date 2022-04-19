Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Investar stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last three months. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Investar by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

