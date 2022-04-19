Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 19th (A, ADM, ANET, BG, BRKR, CINF, CMS, CTS, EA, ELROF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arista continues to benefit from solid demand for its client-to-cloud networking portfolio across all sectors. The company has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point, delivering greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high-definition video collaboration applications. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching and is increasingly gaining traction in 200-, and 400-gig high-performance switching products. However, the company expects near-term volatility to continue despite the underlying strength of business model and diligent execution of operational strategies. It expects revenue growth to be muted with near saturation levels in the existing customer base and product markets. Redesigning of products and supply chain mechanism have eroded margins.”

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $134.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bruker’s top line growth was driven by robust revenue growth across all geographies as well as within the BSI and BEST businesses in the fourth quarter. CALID revenues benefitted from robust growth in life science mass spectrometry and the MALDI Biotyper franchise. Robust bookings and backlog growth in the fourth quarter buoy optimism. Bruker’s financial outlook for 2022 with solid growth projections over 2021 also instills investors’ confidence. Bruker ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. However, the year-over-year decline in BioSpin Group revenues does not bode well. The rise in operating costs and contraction of adjusted operating margin is concerning. The company is also facing supply chain and logistics delay. Over the past year, Bruker has underperformed its industry.”

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $183.00.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $239.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe which is currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war has massively disrupted the company’s overall business operations and therefore, will hurt its revenues and profitability in the near-term. Moreover, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth.”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA underperformed the industry in the last three months. The stock’s dismal performance can be attributed to continued gross margin pressures in fourth-quarter 2021. Gross margin was affected by contraction at FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division, partly offset by margin expansion at FEMSA Comercio’s Proximity Divisions and at Coca-Cola FEMSA. Fourth quarter results were also partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs. However, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. This marked the third straight quarter of revenue beat. Revenue growth was driven by gains across all business units, along with a favorable comparison with the year-ago quarter. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors also act as upsides.”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Henry Schein saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses in the fourth quarter. The company’s international performance was also impressive. In the International Dental business, the company registered strong sales growth in the U.K., driven by continued recovery. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Further, expansion of the gross margins bodes well. Henry Schein exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, Henry Schein continued to experience delivery and installation delays in the U.S. traditional dental equipment business during the reported quarter. The rise in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line.”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumen’s revenue performance is being negatively impacted by pandemic induced supply chain troubles and tougher comparisons due to COVID-related higher demand in the prior year. The company also faces intense competition from cable TV operators and other wireless companies which aggressively offer traditional voice service over their networks. High debt levels and huge investments for technological advancements are major headwinds. Nevertheless, the company continues to accelerate its growth initiatives for the Enterprise business as well as boosting the Quantum Fiber business. The company aims to transform its business operations through product evolution and digitization of customer interactions. Lumen’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and enhance shareholders' value in the long term.”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from strong demand across markets served as well as commercial and operational execution. Also, focus on acquisition initiatives bode well. The company continues to invest in new insulation materials and systems in nonresidential applications to expand its global product offerings. However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in material and transportation remain headwinds. Although the company has been working to recover higher commodity cost through various price increases, it expects this ongoing volatility in material and transportation costs to persist in the near term. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base in second-quarter fiscal 2022. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $265.00 target price on the stock.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flows. The partnership’s distribution networks reflect a strong business with sustainable and predictable cash flows. Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty, the firm expects continuous volume improvements year over year. With the consumption of gasoline expected to increase in the coming days, increasing refining production in the domestic market will likely drive demand for wholesale fuel distribution businesses. However, significant exposure to debt capital is hurting Sunoco. The partnership has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs.”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a sell rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

