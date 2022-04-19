Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (BP, CLF, CMPGY, CRH, CSPLF, DEO, EIHDF, EQNR, HCMLY, HESAY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

Get BP plc alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $37.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($22.38) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77).

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 270 ($3.51).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55).

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from 585.00 to 780.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €27.00 ($29.03) to €24.00 ($25.81). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.27) to GBX 990 ($12.88).

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.10 to C$1.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08).

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16).

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.