Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (BP, CLF, CMPGY, CRH, CSPLF, DEO, EIHDF, EQNR, HCMLY, HESAY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $37.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($22.38) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77).

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 270 ($3.51).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55).

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from 585.00 to 780.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €27.00 ($29.03) to €24.00 ($25.81). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.27) to GBX 990 ($12.88).

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.10 to C$1.70. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08).

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16).

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

