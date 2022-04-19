Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/8/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

3/31/2022 – Apogee Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

APOG stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

