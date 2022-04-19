Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/12/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/8/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Apogee Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 419.67 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
