Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/8/2022 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

3/31/2022 – Apogee Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 419.67 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

