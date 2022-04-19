Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $260.00.

4/4/2022 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

3/31/2022 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.12 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.53.

Get MKS Instruments Inc alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.