Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

4/18/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

