Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,450 ($70.91).

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) price target on the stock.

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 160 ($2.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,956 ($38.46). 468,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,035.73. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

