Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 19th (BOXD, CAE, CCCGY, CDXC, CJPRY, CNNE, CPSI, DASH, KIND, SOND)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 19th:

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

