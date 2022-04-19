Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – Cal-Maine Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

3/30/2022 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/7/2022 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

