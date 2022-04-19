Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ping Identity (PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

3/21/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/26/2022 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/25/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PING traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 598,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,021. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

