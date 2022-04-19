Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taseko Mines (TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.
- 3/17/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$3.75.
- 3/10/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.38 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 21,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,085. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.21.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
