Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) recently:

4/19/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/18/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.