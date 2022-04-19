Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) recently:
- 4/19/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/18/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/13/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €59.00 ($63.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/17/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/28/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €78.00 ($83.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($62.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($72.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($118.39).
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
