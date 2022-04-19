Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRC (NYSE: BRCC) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – BRC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/11/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/5/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – BRC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

3/28/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

