Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Goodfood Market (GDDFF)

4/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

4/18/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

4/18/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

4/11/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

3/16/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDDFF remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

