Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 66,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,801. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

