Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce $529.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.59 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,672. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

