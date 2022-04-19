InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NVIV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
InVivo Therapeutics shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 27th.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
