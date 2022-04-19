InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 27th

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

