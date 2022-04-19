InVivo Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 27th (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

