InVivo Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 27th (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
