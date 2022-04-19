Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Ipsen stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

