IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.