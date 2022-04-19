Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 27,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -604.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.