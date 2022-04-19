Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

