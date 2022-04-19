ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

IS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,385. ironSource has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ironSource by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

