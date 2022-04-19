IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

