IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

