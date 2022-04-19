iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

