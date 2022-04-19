iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
