iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

