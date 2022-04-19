Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.98.
