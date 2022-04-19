iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 29,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,921. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 895,653 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,811,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

