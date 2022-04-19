Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,573,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,731.0 days.

Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

