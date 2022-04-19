Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
ITCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE ITCB opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
