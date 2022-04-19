Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

