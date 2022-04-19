ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.