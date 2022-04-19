ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. ITV has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

