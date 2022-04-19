ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.