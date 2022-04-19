J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $230.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

