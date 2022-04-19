J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.