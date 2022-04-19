J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
