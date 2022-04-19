J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMJ traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.12). 14,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.74.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

