J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:SMJ)

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SMJ traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.12). 14,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.74.
