James A. Taylor Sells 67,669 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.37. 1,004,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,703. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.519 EPS for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

